South Africa Test team’s first group arrives in Lahore

LAHORE – The first group of South Africa’s Test cricket team has arrived in Lahore while the remaining members of the squad are expected to reach the city within a few hours today.

Upon arrival at Allama Iqbal International Airport, the visiting players were escorted to their hotel under the strict security arrangements.

Pakistan and South Africa are set to play a two-match Test series, with the first Test scheduled at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium from October 12 to 16, and the second Test to be held at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from October 20 to 24.

South Africa enters the series as the reigning champion of the ICC World Test Championship 2023–25.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Test squad for the upcoming series has been trimmed, according to sources.

Fast bowler Aamir Jamal and spinner Faisal Akram have been released from the lineup, reducing the squad size from 18 to 16 players.