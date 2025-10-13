South Africa reach 216/6 as spinners dominate Lahore Test

LAHORE – South Africa reached 216/6 at the close of play at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Tuesday, still trailing by 162 runs.

In reply to Pakistan’s 378 all out, South Africa lost captain and opening batter Aiden Markram in the 12th over for 20, caught behind off the bowling of Noman Ali.

Wiaan Mulder was the next batter to return to the pavilion, also caught behind off the left-arm spinner.

At two for 80 in 24.5 overs, Ryan Rickelton and Tony de Zorzi stitched a 94-run partnership for the third wicket before Rickelton (71, 137b, 9x4s, 2x6s) fell to Salman Ali Agha with 174 runs on the board. Following his dismissal, the visitors lost three wickets in quick succession and were reduced to 200 for six in 60.3 overs, with Noman taking four wickets.

At stumps, South Africa were 216 for six in 67 overs, with de Zorzi unbeaten on 81 off 140 balls, laced with nine fours and a six.

Earlier, resuming their first innings at the overnight score of 313 for five, Pakistan lost Mohammad Rizwan to Senuran Muthusamy in the 102nd over. The wicketkeeper-batter scored 75 off 140 balls, hitting two fours and as many sixes. Muthusamy broke the 163-run partnership between Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha.

In the same over, Muthusamy removed Noman Ali and Sajid Khan to complete his second five-wicket haul in Test cricket. He later dismissed Shaheen Shah Afridi for seven to finish with six wickets.

Salman Ali Agha (93, 145b, 5x4s, 3x6s) fell seven runs short of his fourth Test century and was the last batter dismissed as Pakistan were bowled out for 378 in 110.4 overs, adding 65 runs to their overnight total.

For South Africa, Muthusamy returned figures of six for 117, while Prenelan Subrayen picked up two wickets.