Field Marshal leads tributes at funeral of Pak Army martyrs defending homeland

RAWALPINDI – Funeral prayers were offered today for 12 courageous soldiers of Chaklala Garrison who were martyred defending the homeland.

The ceremony was attended by Field Marshal, federal ministers, the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, senior civil and military officials, and a large gathering of citizens.

The nation paid tribute to their sacrifice, honoring the valor of these brave sons who laid down their lives for the country.

Clashes erupted along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border overnight, killing 23 Pakistani troops and injuring 29. Pakistan’s military reported that over 200 Taliban and allied militants were neutralized, with multiple enemy positions and training camps targeted.

The fighting began on October 11–12 after Afghan Taliban forces, along with India-backed “Fitna-al-Khawarij” militants, allegedly attacked Pakistani positions. Islamabad described the assault as an attempt to destabilize border areas, while Afghan officials claimed it was a retaliatory measure for alleged Pakistani airstrikes.

Pakistani forces conducted precision strikes against Taliban camps, including Durrani Camp, Manojba Camp, and the Asmatullah Karar Camp at Spin Boldak. Several border crossings, including Torkham and Chaman, were temporarily closed during the clashes.