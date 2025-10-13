Pm Sharif Joins Global Leaders To Discuss Middle East Peace

EGYPT – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the people of Palestine, underlining the country’s continued diplomatic and moral backing.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Sharm al-Sheikh Peace Summit, the Prime Minister held meetings with several world leaders to discuss measures for peace in the region. The talks expressed satisfaction over the recent ceasefire in Gaza.

During summit, PM Sharif met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.