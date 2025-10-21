South Africa reach 185/4, trailing Pakistan by 148 runs

RAWALPINDI – Debutant Asif Afridi bagged two quick wickets to put Pakistan back on track against South Africa at the close of the second day’s play at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

At stumps, the tourists were 185/4, trailing Pakistan by 148 runs.

In reply to Pakistan’s first-innings total of 333, South Africa lost both openers Aiden Markram (32) and Ryan Rickelton (14) with 54 runs on the board in 20.4 overs. At that point, Tristan Stubbs was joined by first-Test centurion Tony de Zorzi and the pair added 113 runs for the third wicket.

On the stroke of stumps, left-arm spinner Asif claimed the prized scalp of de Zorzi, trapping him leg-before wicket for 55 off 93 balls, which included one four and two sixes. He then went on to dismiss right-handed batter Dewald Brevis for nought.

When stumps were drawn, Stubbs was unbeaten on 68, while Kyle Verreynne was not out on 10.

Earlier, resuming their first innings at the overnight score of 259/5 with Saud Shakeel unbeaten on 42 and Salman Ali Agha on 10, left-handed Saud fell for 66 off 147 balls, hitting four boundaries. Before Saud’s dismissal, Kagiso Rabada broke a 70-run stand for the sixth wicket between Salman and Saud, when he trapped Salman (45, 76b, 5x4s) leg-before wicket in the 106th over.

The hosts lost their last five wickets for just 17 runs. For the tourists, left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with figures of seven for 102, while Harmer claimed two wickets.