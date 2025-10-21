Ducky Bhai to face 7 Years in Jail over Illegal Betting App Case?

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s social media star Saad-ur-Rehman, aka Ducky Bhai, remains in FIA custody after his arrest on August 17, 2025, at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport.

YouTuber is facing serious allegations, including money laundering, promoting illegal gambling apps, and spreading obscene content, a scandal that rocked fans andthe online community alike.

Authorities claim Ducky Bhai used his massive social media after promoting illegal gambling platforms like Binomo and 1xBet. Investigators allege Ducky was “country manager” for these sham platforms, amassing over Rs210 million in two bank accounts without proper authorization.

Ducky Bhai in Jail

Several reports quoting legal experts claim that Ducky Bhai could face up to seven years in prison, along with fines reaching Rs10 million. While some charges are non-bailable, parts of the FIR suggest he may still be eligible for bail, leaving the public guessing about the case’s outcome.

However, journalist Muhammad Umair clarified that reports of 7a -year sentence false. According to him, only an interim challan has been submitted to the court, and that trial has not yet begun. The challan names Ducky Bhai, his wife Aroob Jatoi, and his manager Subhan as the accused. No verdict has been delivered so far.

Earlier this month, the court denied Ducky Bhai’s bail plea, further intensifying the controversy. Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) told the court it possesses “damning evidence” directly linking the YouTuber to the illegal betting apps, which reportedly caused massive financial losses to unsuspecting users.

Ducky also admitted to promoting gambling apps without verifying their legality and expressed regret for negative impact of his past content. His wife, Aroob Jatoi, and manager Subhan are co-accused, with Aroob summoned to appear in court on November 3, 2025. Both maintain that they had no knowledge of the apps’ fraudulent nature and insist they are being wrongly implicated.

The scandal divided fans, with some defending the YouTuber and others demanding strict action. With the FIA tightening its investigation and the court refusing leniency, the case continues to dominate headlines and shows no signs of cooling down, making it one of Pakistan’s most high-profile digital controversies.