Abbas Afridi to captain Pakistan in Hong Kong Sixes

Abbas Afridi will captain Pakistan in the Hong Kong Sixes tournament, scheduled to take place at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong.

The 12-team tournament will be played from November 7 to November 9, with the Pakistan team set to travel on November 5.

As per the tournament format, the 12 teams have been divided into four groups of three. Pakistan are placed in Pool C and will play their group matches on Friday, November 7.

Pakistan squad:

Abbas Afridi (captain), Abdul Samad, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Shahzad, Saad Masood and Shahid Aziz

Non-travelling reserves:

Danish Aziz and Mohammad Faiq