South Africa opt to bat first against Pakistan in third match of Tri-nation series

KARACHI – South Africa won the toss and opted to bat first against Pakistan in the third match of Tri-Nation series on Wednesday.

The match is being played at Gaddafi Stadium in Karachi.

South African captain Temba Bavuma said that four changes had been made to the team. They learned from the loss in the first match and gave opportunities to young players.

“Today, they will attack the hosts with a full-strength team,” said Temba Bavuma.

On this occasion, Pakistan’s captain Mohammad Rizwan said that two changes had been made to the squad against South Africa. Middle-order batter Kamran Ghulam has been replaced by Saud Shakeel, and fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain has been included in the squad in place of Haris Rauf.

He added that they would try to win the match to secure a place in the tournament’s final.

Earlier this week, Kane Williamson’s 13th ODI century led New Zealand to a six-wicket win over South Africa in the second match of the tri-nation series at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Monday. The win also confirmed New Zealand spot in the final of the tournament, scheduled to take place on 14 February at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi.

After being put into bat, South Africa on the back of century by debutant Matthew Breetzke (150, 148, 11x4s, 5x6s) scored 304 for six in their 50 overs. Breetzke was supported by Wiaan Mulder (64, 60b, 5x4s, 1×6) and Jason Smith (41, 51b, 1×4, 2x6s) to help South Africa post over 300.

For New Zealand, Matt Henry and Will ORourke took two wickets apiece.

In turn, a 187-run partnership for the second wicket between Devon Conway (97, 107b, 9x4s, 1×6) and Kane Williamson (133, 113b, 13x4s, 2x6s) helped New Zealand achieved the target in 48.4 overs.

For South Africa, Senuran Muthusamy bagged two wickets for 50 in 8.4 overs.

Playing XIs:

South Africa: Matthew Breetzke, Temba Bavuma (capt), Tony de Zorzi, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (capt & wk), Salman Ali Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed