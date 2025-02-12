AGL56.91▲ 5.17 (0.10%)AIRLINK190.01▼ -2 (-0.01%)BOP11.91▲ 1.08 (0.10%)CNERGY7.43▼ -0.02 (0.00%)DCL8.48▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)DFML50.04▼ -1.77 (-0.03%)DGKC109▲ 0.05 (0.00%)FCCL38.43▼ -0.27 (-0.01%)FFL14.67▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)HUBC130.68▼ -1.25 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.4▼ -0.05 (0.00%)KEL4.46▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)KOSM6.11▲ 0.05 (0.01%)MLCF46.32▲ 1.25 (0.03%)NBP73.79▼ -1.95 (-0.03%)OGDC209.1▲ 0.91 (0.00%)PAEL40.91▲ 0.39 (0.01%)PIBTL7.94▼ -0.33 (-0.04%)PPL183.73▲ 3.32 (0.02%)PRL35.48▲ 1.06 (0.03%)PTC24.77▲ 2.09 (0.09%)SEARL103.38▼ -1.95 (-0.02%)TELE8.42▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)TOMCL33.26▼ -0.69 (-0.02%)TPLP12.13▼ -0.23 (-0.02%)TREET21.09▼ -0.06 (0.00%)TRG67.58▲ 1.47 (0.02%)UNITY29.85▼ -0.36 (-0.01%)WTL1.55▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Imran Khan’s sisters Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan declared innocent in Jinnah House attack case

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s two sisters were declared innocent in Jinnah House attack case on Wednesday.

The development took place during hearing of a case at an anti-terrorism court in Lahore. Aleema Khan appeared before the court in person.

During the proceedings, an investigation officer informed the court that the investigation against Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan was completed and they both were found innocent in the said case.

Following submission of the police response, the court disposed of the case bail plea moved by Aleema Khan as withdrawn.

Talking to the reporters outside the court premises, Aleema Khan said that after spending 20 months, Allah Almighty had granted them success. She added that they had learned a lot about the system.

She mentioned that she was told that she was not wanted in the May 9 cases.

“May Almighty Allah never put even an enemy through this agony,” she added.

She stated that if the investigation officer had appeared on the first day, perhaps it wouldn’t have come to this. Due to the unavailability of records, they had to go around courts for 20 months. Because of the investigating officers’ negligence, many people had to endure punishments.

Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan get bail in Islamabad protest case

Web Desk Staff

