Pakistan auto sector’s sale goes up by 65 percent in first month of 2025

KARACHI – A major development as the sales of Pakistan’s auto sector went up by 65 per cent in the first month of 2025.

Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) confirmed increase in the sales in its report, saying that the total sales of vehicles including electric vehicles, jeeps, cars, vans and other units, reached 17,000 in just one month.

PAMA said that the auto sector’s sales improved by 61percent from January 2024 to January 2025. In the first seven months of the fiscal year 2025, the auto sector’s sales increased by 56 percent, and surpassed 78,000.

According to the PAMA report, the passenger vehicle sales reached 11,868 units, which is 51 percent higher compared to 7,864 units in December 2024. The sales of vehicles with an engine capacity of 1300cc and above increased by 85percent, and reached 5,518 units. The sales of 1000cc vehicles increased by 30 percent while the sales of vehicles under 1000cc grew by 63 percent, and reached 5,633 units.

The report also showed a 344% increase in truck sales and a 61% decrease in bus sales. The sales of motorcycles also witnessed a significant increase, and reached 132,947 units.

The auto experts believe that the improvement in the auto sector in Pakistan is the result of a reduction in the interest rates and the strengthening of the Pakistani rupee.