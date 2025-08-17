Solar Pakistan key to unlock Pakistan’s renewable energy potential: Soomro

KARACHI – Mushtaq Ahmed Soomro, Sindh Energy Department Secretary, visited Solar Pakistan 2025, the region’s largest solar energy exhibition, organised at Karachi Expo Centre.

Speaking on the occasion, Soomro said that alternative energy was no longer a choice but the way forward for Pakistan’s economic resilience and energy security.

“Solar Pakistan 2025 provides an excellent platform to connect with global expertise, innovative technologies, and vital investments that can accelerate our clean energy transition”, he said, adding that the provincial government was determined to advance projects that promote sustainability, generate jobs, and reduce dependence on costly fossil fuels.

“I call upon our local businesses, investors, and entrepreneurs to seize this opportunity and play an active role in harnessing the immense potential of solar energy to build a brighter, energy-secure future for Pakistan,” he said.

The three-day exhibition, organised by Fakt Exhibitions (Pvt.) Ltd, continuing until August 17, has brought together over 250 companies from 10 countries, presenting cutting-edge solar technologies, breakthrough innovations, and new investment opportunities.

From high-efficiency panels and smart energy storage to advanced grid integration systems, the event highlights the latest advancements shaping the renewable energy landscape.

Serving as a platform for collaboration among investors, technology providers, policymakers, and industry leaders, Solar Pakistan 2025 is fostering strategic partnerships, policy dialogue, and knowledge exchange to unlock Pakistan’s vast renewable energy potential.