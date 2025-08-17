Islamabad, Pakistan weather: Widespread monsoon rains, heavy falls expected

ISLAMABAD – Widespread monsoon rains with scattered heavy and at times hefty falls are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Sunday evening/night and during the upcoming week.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), strong monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal penetrate Pakistan. Low Pressure System (LPA) over the Bay of Bengal will likely move westward on August 17, which will intensify monsoon activity. A westerly wave also prevails over the country.

Under these conditions, widespread monsoon rains with scattered heavy and at times hefty falls are expected in the twin cities, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Punjab, north/southeast Sindh, north/southeast Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan on Sunday evening/night and during the upcoming week with occasional gaps.

Torrential rains may generate flash floods in local nullahs/streams of Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Buner, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, northeast Punjab, Kashmir and in the hill torrent of Dera Ghazi Khan and eastern Balochistan.

Heavy rains may cause urban flooding in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Peshawar, Nowshera, Tharparker, Umer Kot, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Tando Allayar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Khairpur and Jacobabad. Landslides/mudslides may cause road closures in the vulnerable areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree, Galiyat and Kashmir.

Islamabad’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 35°C and 37°C on Monday and Tuesday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 36°C and 38°C on Monday and Tuesday.

Meanwhile, rains occurred in northeastern Punjab, Potohar region, southeastern Sindh, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the last 24 hours. Muggy weather prevailed elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall (mm):

Punjab: Islamabad (Saidpur, Golra 74, Airport 41, City 40, Bokra32), Sialkot (City 65, Airport 23), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 44, Katcheri, Pirwidahi, Gawalmandi 41, New Kattarian 39), Narowal 04, Okara 02, Attock & Murree 01

Sindh: Tharparkar (Nagar Parkar 50, Islam Kot 44, Diplo 12), Mithi 18, Chhor 07, Tando Jam 03, Hyderabad City 02, Mohenjo-Daro 01

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir 05, Bacha Khan Airport 02, Peshawar City 01

Kashmir: Kotli 10, Muzaffarabad (City 03, Airport 01)

Gilgit-Baltistan: Gupis 02

Sibbi and Nokkundi remained the hottest places in Pakistan, with a maximum temperature of 43°C recorded. The maximum temperature in Dalbandin, Bhakkar, Dadu and Jacobabad was recorded at 42°C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 96 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 35°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 92 per cent.