CP Khaled’s visit marks new era in bilateral cooperation

PAKISTAN and the United Arab Emirates have signed five accords to boost bilateral cooperation in various fields during Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s first official visit to Pakistan.

Pakistan and the UAE share close diplomatic, economic and cultural ties.

The UAE is one of Pakistan’s largest trading partners in the Middle East and a major source of remittances, with a large Pakistani expatriate population living and working there.

The agreements were signed in diverse sectors, including banking, railways, mining and infrastructure investment.

Officials from both sides exchanged pre-signed documents of agreements and Memoranda of Understanding for cooperation in various fields.

Welcoming the Crown Prince, Premier Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to further strengthen its historic and fraternal bonds with the UAE.

The two countries are now working more closely than ever to transform their strong political ties into a mutually beneficial economic partnership.

The ports of Gwadar and Abu Dhabi have the potential to be game changers for the entire region.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauded the UAE’s consistent and strong support for Pakistan in various fields, including during difficult times. The keen interest shown by the UAE in expanding its investment portfolio in Pakistan reflects recent successful investment initiatives between various Pakistani entities and Abu Dhabi Ports, which serve as a shining example of this robust and ever-expanding cooperation. Sheikh Khaled, who was accompanied by a delegation comprising senior officials and business leaders, thanked the premier and reaffirmed the UAE’s steadfast support for Pakistan’s economic development and prosperity. He stated that the discussions were highly productive and that both sides had resolved to further strengthen their excellent bilateral ties through enhanced trade, investment and energy cooperation. With the encouragement and support of the UAE’s royal family, Pakistan-UAE ties continue to grow from strength to strength.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening bilateral ties, particularly in the areas of business, infrastructure development, culture and people-to-people contacts. Pakistan and the UAE enjoy long-standing people-to-people and cultural ties spanning over three generations and emphasised the need to pass on this legacy to future generations to further cement the historic bond. President Asif Ali Zardari conferred the Nishan-i-Pakistan award upon the Crown Prince in recognition of his services and unwavering support for Pakistan. The top civilian award was conferred at a special investiture ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz, First Lady Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani, Federal Ministers, diplomats and senior government officials.

The development achieved by the UAE under CP Khaled’s dynamic leadership is exemplary. The United Arab Emirates extends its unwavering support to Pakistan and cooperation in various sectors. The importance of fostering closer economic and trade relations between the two countries should increase. The UAE investors are keen in exploring new opportunities in Pakistan’s emerging sectors. Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled has reiterated the UAE’s commitment to enhancing its cooperation with Pakistan. The MoUs reflects the trust and enduring relations between the two countries. The Crown Prince was presented with a guard of honor by a contingent of the armed forces. He was received by President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, and First Lady Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari. Other cabinet members, along with senior diplomatic and government officials, were also present.

During the visit, the Crown Prince focused on investment and economic cooperation. Pakistan and the UAE are set to materialize several agreements and Memoranda of Understanding to further strengthen the existing framework for long-term collaboration across multiple sectors. These commitments are expected to create new opportunities for joint ventures and projects aimed at advancing economic cooperation.

The agreements between the two countries are anticipated to unlock further opportunities for joint ventures and initiatives that promote economic cooperation and benefit both nations and their peoples. The Crown Prince engaged with the Pakistani leadership on matters of mutual interest, while reinforcing historical ties and fostering greater economic and investment cooperation. His visit underscores the deep-rooted fraternal relationship between Pakistan and the UAE and highlights their shared commitment to strengthening their bilateral economic partnership. Pakistan and the UAE have long enjoyed a relationship built on mutual respect, trust and common aspirations. The Crown Prince’s visit has exemplified the commitment of both countries to elevate their cooperation, reflecting a growing partnership and robust people-to-people ties.

—The writer is author of several books based in Islamabad.

