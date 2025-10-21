SMS Fraud Alert: Scammers Target Pakistani Bank Customers with THESE Texts

ISLAMABAD – If you ever receive messages like “Rs 85,000 has been mistakenly transferred to your account. Please send it back immediately”, you are not alone as thousands of Pakistanis are getting such scam texts.

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) however sounded alarm over surging wave of fake money transfer scams with unsuspecting bank customers becoming the latest victims of cunning cybercriminals.

Scammers are sending deceptive Scam messages, claiming that a “wrong transaction” has been made to the victim’s bank account. Once the message lands, the scam begins, the criminals pressure victims to “return” the money that never actually existed.

For everyone’s attention, these messages are not from real bank numbers, but from random, suspicious mobile contacts with clear sign of fraud.

State Bank, PTA and other authorities are urging masses not to trust any SMS or call that claims a mistaken transfer has occurred.

You need to always check your bank balance and transaction history using official banking apps or websites. Second, don’t Send Money Back: Never transfer funds without confirming the legitimacy of the message. It always recommended to report such incident and you need to contact your bank right away.

To help victims, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has launched a dedicated helpline 0800-25625 for reporting such scams.

Officials warn that these fraudulent schemes are spreading fast and urge everyone to remain alert. Share this message, protect your money, and don’t let scammers win.