ILO Better Work gathers industry to reinvent Pakistan’s garment future

LAHORE – In a major step toward strengthening sustainability, decent work and competitiveness in Pakistan’s textile and garment sector, the International Labour Organization (ILO), in partnership with the Government of Pakistan and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), hosted the Better Work Pakistan Business Forum at a local hotel in Lahore on Tuesday

The two-day forum gathered a diverse range of stakeholders, including factory owners, international brands, trade unions, government officials, and workers’ representatives. The objective was to review progress made under the Better Work programme and to shape a shared roadmap for the programme’s next phase, covering the period from 2026 to 2030. Discussions throughout the event focused on promoting sustainable compliance, strengthening social dialogue, and advancing fair labour practices as key pillars of a resilient and competitive textile industry.

Organized under the auspices of the ILO’s Better Work initiative, the forum provided an opportunity to translate dialogue into concrete action. Through a series of high-level panels, technical workshops and factory case studies, participants identified priority areas to address decent work deficits and agreed on strategic directions for the sector’s sustainable growth.

The attendees emphasized the importance of data and evidence to guide decision-making and policy reform, saying that better use of programme data can refine labour regulations, inform sector strategies, and improve working environments over time.

ILO Pakistan Country Director Geir Tonstol pointing out the broader vision, stating that promoting decent work is about building a future where responsible business practices and competitiveness go hand in hand.

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain reaffirmed the government’s support for the initiative, emphasizing that inclusive and just progress is essential in a rapidly changing world of work.

Other voices at the forum included Chaudhry Saad Muhammad, General Secretary of the Pakistan United Workers’ Federation, who described Better Work as “not just relevant but essential,” and Malik Tahir Javid, President of the Employers Federation of Pakistan, who called for the programme’s expansion to other sectors and praised its role in making compliance a core business strategy.

The event also created opportunities for networking and knowledge exchange, including a breakfast session involving the ILO country director, brand representatives and development partners.

Participants reviewed best practices and success stories from factories already engaged in the programme, many of which reported improvements in productivity, safety and workplace trust.

Ivo Spauwen, Programme Manager for Better Work Pakistan, highlighted the importance of forming smart partnerships to address environmental sustainability, resource efficiency and worker well-being as part of the broader development agenda.

Since launching its pilot phase in 2022, Better Work Pakistan has worked with 121 factories, delivering more than 180 assessments, 1,200 advisory visits and 500 tailored trainings to over 6,000 participants. These efforts have supported enterprises in strengthening their compliance systems and improving working conditions.

Drawing on global evidence from the Better Work programme, sustained reductions in non-compliance — averaging 27 percent in comparable Asian countries — demonstrate the initiative’s long-term impact on occupational safety, human resources and workers’ rights.

As part of its engagement, the Pakistan Observer joined the forum as the official media partner and hosted exclusive podcast sessions featuring discussions with national and international dignitaries. The sessions explored the future of Pakistan’s textile sector and the collaborative efforts needed to ensure its sustainable transformation.

The Better Work Business Forum, with broad support from industry, government, workers and development partners, represents a pivotal moment in Pakistan’s journey toward a more inclusive, ethical and globally competitive textile industry.