Major Changes expected in Pakistan T20 Team as Rizwan likely to be dropped

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is reportedly finalizing fresh T20 squad, with several big names set to return while some powerhouse faces likely to be dropped. As per sources, the national selection committee has completed the initial framework of the team, which includes a mix of seasoned players and fresh talent.

Former captain Babar Azam is set to return to T20 lineup. The star batter holds multiple international records, had been out of the format for a brief period amid team restructuring. Saim Ayub and Mohammad Haris are expected to retain their places, while Hasan Ali and Haris Rauf have also been included in the upcoming T20 setup.

Sources further indicate that Naseem Shah, who was sidelined due to injury, is likely to make his comeback as well, bolstering Pakistan’s fast-bowling arsenal.

On the other hand, Khushdil Shah and Hussain Talat are reportedly being dropped from the squad, with Irfan Niazi likely to earn his maiden call-up.

Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan may not find a place in final T20 squad, marking key shift in team dynamics. The selection committee is also considering giving Shaheen Afridi, the newly appointed ODI captain, rest from either the T20 or ODI formats to manage his workload. A final decision regarding his inclusion in the T20 team is yet to be made.

The official announcement of the squad is expected soon, as Pakistan prepares for a crucial phase ahead of the upcoming T20 assignments.