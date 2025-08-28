SIHL crosses 600 bone marrow, stem cell transplants

Shifa International Hospital Ltd.(SIHL) has achieved a remarkable milestone by completing 600 Bone Marrow and Stem Cell Transplants, a landmark that represents not only advanced medical expertise but also hundreds of lives saved and families given a second chance at hope.

Bone Marrow Transplant is a life-saving treatment for eligible patients suffering from conditions such as leukemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma, aplastic anemia, and inherited blood disorders like thalassemia

“Every transplant is more than a procedure; it is a life renewed,” said Dr. Zeeshan Bin Ishtiaque, CEO, Shifa International Hospital. “This milestone means that hundreds of patients who once faced life-threatening conditions now have the chance to live healthier, fuller lives. That is the true impact of our mission.”

“Behind this achievement are patients with stories of resilience, children, young adults, and parents who were once fighting blood cancers and genetic disorders,” noted Dr. Tariq Satti, Director, BMT Program. “Through our program, most of them are now living free from disease. That is the greatest success of all.”

“For us, it has always been about more than numbers; it’s about the families who no longer have to see their loved ones suffer,” added Dr. Khawaja Junaid Mustafa, Chief Medical Officer Shifa International Hospital. “Every patient we help is a step forward for advanced healthcare in Pakistan.”

Dr. M. Ayaz Mir, Consultant Bone Marrow Transplant, emphasized: “Our goal is to continue expanding access so that no patient in Pakistan has to leave their country for this life-saving treatment. We want every family in need to find hope here, at home.”