Myanmar burning in the fire of proxies

FOUR years into Myanmar’s civil war, the statistics are staggering: over 82,000 dead, 3.2 million displaced and a central government clinging to perhaps a fifth of its territory.

The rest is carved into fiefdoms run by ethnic militias, separatist armies and rebel movements—many of whom are as divided among themselves as they are against the junta. In some regions, even the national currency has disappeared. Myanmar is no longer a fragile state; it is sliding into “durable disorder,” the sort of stateless chaos seen in Somalia or Libya.

The tragedy is magnified by geography. Unlike those distant crises, Myanmar sits at Asia’s strategic crossroads. Its collapse has become a magnet for narcotics traffickers, human smugglers and arms dealers, while also drawing in competing foreign powers. What began as a domestic coup in 2021 has evolved into a proxy battlefield where China, India, Russia and the United States pursue narrow interests.

General Min Aung Hlaing’s State Administration Council presides over little more than a map. In the north, the Kachin Independence Army seeks autonomy; in the west, the Arakan Army edges toward secession. Karen and Karenni forces in the east continue their long insurgencies, while Chin State is engulfed in rival militias. Layered on top is the People’s Defense Force (PDF), the armed wing of the exiled civilian government, which aspires to federal democracy but often clashes with ethnic groups that prefer independence. The result is a battlefield without a unifying vision or roadmap for peace.

For Beijing, Myanmar is indispensable. It provides direct land access to the Indian Ocean, bypassing the US-patrolled Malacca Strait. The 1,700-kilometer China–Myanmar corridor—pipelines, roads and railways—anchors Beijing’s energy security, with multi-billion-dollar investment in the Kyaukphyu port and special economic zones. China has consistently emphasized stability and development in Myanmar, supporting infrastructure projects aimed at boosting regional connectivity and fostering economic growth.

India’s role is defensive and reactive. Its northeastern states share porous borders with Myanmar, long exploited by separatists. New Delhi has worked with the junta to secure the frontier, but its influence is shallow compared to Beijing’s economic footprint.

The United States has taken a subtler route. Publicly, it supports the exiled civilian government with sanctions and limited aid. Quietly, it expands its intelligence presence in Thailand and reportedly eyes supply bases in Bangladesh. The aim is clear: complicate China’s strategic access. Yet by encouraging rebels, Washington risks worsening the humanitarian catastrophe without creating a stable alternative—echoing its missteps in Afghanistan and Syria.

China is the only power with leverage to broker a ceasefire, but peace under Beijing’s terms would cement Myanmar’s dependence and sideline democracy. The darker alternative is Syria in Southeast Asia: a permanently fragmented, destabilizing failed state. Myanmar today is both a tragedy and a warning—proof that when states collapse, great powers turn them into laboratories for rivalry and the human cost is always borne by the people.

