Proactive media strategies urged to counter disinformation

The Centre for Aerospace & Security Studies (CASS), Islamabad, convened a Roundtable Conference on ‘Weaponising Information: Media Strategies in Modern Warfare’ on 27th August 2025.

The discussion highlighted the rising significance of information as a weapon in contemporary conflicts, especially in the wake of the May 2025 India–Pakistan escalation. The event was attended by members of academia and intellectuals. CASS is an independent think tank that continues to arrange academic events for academia and practitioners interested in National Security in its wider context.

The moderator of the conference, Air Marshal ZahidMehmood (Retd), Senior Director at CASS Islamabad, set the tone by underscoring the centrality of media in modern warfare.