Situation of Muslims & minorities in India

ON 11 February 2025, in the village of Antharam, Telangana, a Muslim named Muhammad Ismail was attacked by the field owners, Veera Reddy and Vijay Reddy, along with around 40 others. Ismail was assaulted after he went to the fields to relieve himself. His 15-year-old daughter, Alia, attempted to save him but was also attacked with stones, suffering severe injuries that led to her death after four days.

This is not an isolated incident; Muslims and other minorities in India face frequent violence, often at the hands of extremist Hindus. Even Dalits, who belong to the Hindu religion, are targeted. In 2019, two Dalit children were beaten to death by upper-caste Hindus simply for defecating on the side of the road, as their families lacked proper toilet facilities.

Human rights violations in India continue unchecked. People are tortured and killed over basic issues like defecation and millions of Indians still lack access to sanitation, resorting to open defecation. The Muslim community in Antharam and surrounding areas is now living in fear and anger after the tragic deaths of Ismail and Alia. They are disillusioned, as the government has shown no intention to stop the oppression. The condition of Muslims, in particular, is dire in India. Muslims are often killed for allegedly slaughtering cows, with some even facing punishment based on suspicion alone. Mosques, too, are targeted, with historical structures like the Babri Masjid being demolished due to religious prejudice. Attempts to demolish the shrine of Khawaja Gharib Nawaz and target the Sambhal mosque are also underway, defying the protections laid out in India’s Constitution.

Extremist Hindus also target other minorities, including Dalits and Christians, perpetuating caste divisions and communal hatred. While Muslims form a large minority in India and have contributed significantly to its development, they are not afforded respect or equality. Despite efforts by Muslims to establish positive relations with Hindus, they often face rejection, worsened by a deep-rooted animosity. Muslims also struggle in business and employment, with Hindu extremists frequently destroying their businesses and thwarting their attempts at success.

The situation for other minorities is similarly bleak. They are denied their rights and face discrimination, while the Hindu majority impedes their efforts for equality. Despite India’s claims of being a secular state, the reality tells a different story, with the growing influence of Hindutva policies targeting religious minorities.

—The writer is contributing columnist.

