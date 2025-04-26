Shutter-down strike being observed across Pakistan in solidarity with Palestine

ISLAMABAD – A shutter-down strike is being observed across Pakistan in solidarity with the people of Palestine, with all kinds of businesses completely closed.

A powerful message was sent across the country today against the Israeli atrocities on the Palestinian people, with commercial centers from Karachi to Peshawar shut down, traffic on roads significantly reduced, and daily life largely coming to a standstill.

On the appeal of Jamaat-e-Islami and various traders’ associations, business activities throughout the country remained completely suspended.

In key areas of Karachi, both major and small markets were closed, while at some places during protests, demonstrators chanted slogans against Israel and in support of the Palestinians.

Additionally, in connection with solidarity events, traffic police provided alternative routes at the sites of protests and rallies to manage the situation.

In Peshawar, historic markets such as Qissa Khwani, Chowk Yadgar, and Ashraf Road remained completely shut while major markets and malls also observed the shutter-down strike to show solidarity with the Palestinians.

Similarly, a complete shutter-down strike was observed in the hilly areas of Murree as well. Mal Road, Cantt Market, and surrounding areas remained deserted.

In Rawalpindi, areas including Raja Bazaar, Murree Road and Saddar also appeared deserted due to the strike.

The medical community, including doctors and pharmaceutical circles also joined in solidarity with the oppressed Palestinians. The Druggists and Chemists Association participated in the strike, and many medical stores remained closed in protest.

In Balochistan, cities like Quetta, Mastung, Khuzdar, Kalat and Pishin also witnessed a complete shutdown of business activities. Similarly, people in small and major cities of Punjab expressed their solidarity, sending a message of unwavering support for Palestinians to the world.

Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman stated that the people of Pakistan will never accept Israeli oppression and American support for it. He added that this strike is, in fact, an expression of love for the Palestinians and an effort to raise a voice for the oppressed.