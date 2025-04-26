AGL56.8▼ -0.95 (-0.02%)AIRLINK166.94▼ -1.57 (-0.01%)BOP9.71▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.82▼ -0.17 (-0.02%)DCL9.88▼ -0.01 (0.00%)DFML38.54▼ -1.62 (-0.04%)DGKC124.65▲ 2.03 (0.02%)FCCL44.58▲ 0.65 (0.01%)FFL15.41▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)HUBC139.39▲ 1.42 (0.01%)HUMNL12.07▼ -0.3 (-0.02%)KEL4.2▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)KOSM5.48▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)MLCF67.46▲ 2.67 (0.04%)NBP87.84▲ 4.54 (0.05%)OGDC212.37▲ 0.68 (0.00%)PAEL44.31▼ -0.71 (-0.02%)PIBTL9.37▲ 0.14 (0.02%)PPL164.05▼ -2.35 (-0.01%)PRL29.41▼ -1.24 (-0.04%)PTC21.3▲ 0.1 (0.00%)SEARL88.99▼ -1.48 (-0.02%)TELE7.17▼ -0.22 (-0.03%)TOMCL35.26▲ 0.53 (0.02%)TPLP9.15▼ -0.22 (-0.02%)TREET20.13▲ 0.26 (0.01%)TRG64.27▼ -0.73 (-0.01%)UNITY26.31▼ -0.19 (-0.01%)WTL1.29▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)

Climate change serious threat, survival challenge for Pakistan: FinMin

Climate Change Serious Threat Survival Challenge For Pakistan Finmin
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

WASHINGTON – Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb on Saturday termed  the climate change a serious threat and a survival challenge for Pakistan.

Speaking at a high-level dialogue on the “Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage (FRLD)” in Washington, held on the sidelines of the Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb addressed efforts to combat climate-induced losses and damages.

In his address, the finance minister described climate change as a grave threat and a survival challenge for Pakistan.

He stated that the purpose of establishing the “Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage (FRLD)” is to assist developing countries in coping with environmental changes including extreme weather events and slow-onset disasters.

Highlighting Pakistan’s role, Muhammad Aurangzeb said that Pakistan was among the leading advocates for the establishment of the “Loss and Damage Fund,”. He emphasized the need for the fund to become operational as soon as possible.

Supporting the call for maximum transparency, the finance minister stressed the importance of ensuring appropriate checks and balances for the fund and underlined the need for swift disbursement of resources.

He further stated that the fund must operate on simple and effective principles, and that least developed and environmentally vulnerable countries should not face the same difficulties in accessing funds as they have in the past.

IMF hints at funding for climate change challenges in Pakistan

Web Desk Staff

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

Shutter-down strike being observed across Pakistan in solidarity with Palestine

  • Pakistan

IHC fixes for hearing appeals of Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi in £190 million case

  • Pakistan

Faisal Shafi Makes History: Runs Boston Marathon in Shalwar Kameez, Sets Guinness World Record

  • Featured, Pakistan

Punjab announces bullet train for Lahore-Rawalpindi route [Check Travel Time]

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer