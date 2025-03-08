Pakistan endorses Arab League’s counter to Trump’s Gaza takeover plan

JEDDAH – Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar announced Pakistan’s full support to a proposal recommended by the Arab League to counter the US President Donald Trump’s Gaza takeover plan.

Addressing a meeting to the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Member States of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC-CFM) in Jeddah, he said Pakistan stands with the people of Palestine.

He also urged Israel to stop its atrocities in Gaza and adhere to the international laws.

The Muslim nations attending the OIC summit also endorsed the Arab League-‘s proposal recommending reconstruction of Gaza under the Palestinian government.

The summit was convened at the request of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the State of Palestine, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The OIC members strongly rejected and unequivocally confronted the plans aimed at displacing the Palestinian people individually or collectively, inside or outside their land, or forced displacement, exile or deportation in any form, under any circumstance or justification, as ethnic cleansing, a grave violation of international law and a crime against humanity under the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

They also rejected the Trump’s takeover plan as an unacceptable encroachment on the sovereignty and stability of states and a threat to their security and territorial integrity.

The summit condemned the policies of starvation and scorched earth aimed at forcing the Palestinian people to leave their land, and rejected any Israeli attempts to change the demographic composition of the Palestinian Territory.

The summit demanded an end to all policies and measures of annexation, illegal settlements, house demolitions, land confiscation, destruction of infrastructure, Israeli military incursions into Palestinian camps and cities, and attempts to impose so-called Israeli sovereignty on any parts of the West Bank, including East Al-Quds, which threatens to blow up the entire situation in an unprecedented manner, further inflame and complicate the regional situation, and is a flagrant violation of the principles of international law and relevant UN resolutions.

The OIC also reaffirmed “the centrality of the Palestinian Cause for the Ummah, and the unwavering support for the Palestinian people in their pursuit of legitimate rights, including their rights to self-determination, independence, freedom and sovereignty over their territory, the establishment of the State of Palestine based on the borders of June 4, 1967, with Al-Quds Ash-Sharif as its capital, and the right of all Palestinian refugees to return and receive compensation in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and its relevant resolutions, particularly Resolution 194.

It reaffirmed its commitment to a just, lasting and comprehensive peace in the Middle East as a strategic choice based on the full withdrawal of Israel, the occupying power, from all Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, including the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including Al-Quds Al-Sharif.