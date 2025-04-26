AGL56.8▼ -0.95 (-0.02%)AIRLINK166.94▼ -1.57 (-0.01%)BOP9.71▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.82▼ -0.17 (-0.02%)DCL9.88▼ -0.01 (0.00%)DFML38.54▼ -1.62 (-0.04%)DGKC124.65▲ 2.03 (0.02%)FCCL44.58▲ 0.65 (0.01%)FFL15.41▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)HUBC139.39▲ 1.42 (0.01%)HUMNL12.07▼ -0.3 (-0.02%)KEL4.2▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)KOSM5.48▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)MLCF67.46▲ 2.67 (0.04%)NBP87.84▲ 4.54 (0.05%)OGDC212.37▲ 0.68 (0.00%)PAEL44.31▼ -0.71 (-0.02%)PIBTL9.37▲ 0.14 (0.02%)PPL164.05▼ -2.35 (-0.01%)PRL29.41▼ -1.24 (-0.04%)PTC21.3▲ 0.1 (0.00%)SEARL88.99▼ -1.48 (-0.02%)TELE7.17▼ -0.22 (-0.03%)TOMCL35.26▲ 0.53 (0.02%)TPLP9.15▼ -0.22 (-0.02%)TREET20.13▲ 0.26 (0.01%)TRG64.27▼ -0.73 (-0.01%)UNITY26.31▼ -0.19 (-0.01%)WTL1.29▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)

Earthquake shakes Quetta, parts of Balochistan

QUETTA – A moderate earthquake jolted Quetta and several parts of Balochistan on Saturday, causing panic among residents in southwestern Balochistan.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said the earthquake registered a magnitude of 5.0 on the Richter scale. The tremors were felt across Quetta, Mastung, Pishin, and nearby areas, causing people to rush out of homes, offices, and shops in fear. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

Authorities have confirmed that there was no major damage to property either, but teams are monitoring the situation closely in affected regions.

The earthquake has once again raised concerns about the need for better preparedness in the earthquake-prone province.

Seismologists have advised residents to remain cautious, as aftershocks could occur in the coming hours.

Will Pakistan face another Earthquake soon? All you need to know about viral forecast

Web Desk (Lahore)

