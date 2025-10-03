SHOCKING: Pindi teenager arrested for sexually assaulting, impregnating sister

ISLAMABAD – A disturbing incident of sexual assault has been reported from Rawalpindi where a boy sexually assaulted his 15-year-old sister repeatedly over four-month period, leading to her pregnancy.

The heinous incident shocked community and raised urgent questions about safety, justice and even upbringing of children. The horrifying abuse was uncovered when the young girl suddenly fell ill, and her sister took her to the doctor, where shocking medical tests confirmed her pregnancy.

When questioned, the devastated girl tearfully revealed that her own brother had been assaulting her for months.

The girl’s father who is a laborer, filed a police report demanding justice. The suspect, who works at a local barber shop, was swiftly arrested by authorities. The case triggered widespread outrage, with many calling for strict punishment for accused.

As the investigation continues, the community is in shock over the brutal betrayal by family member. Authorities assured that if the allegations are proven true, the accused will face severe legal consequences.

In Pakistan, sexual assault is considered grave criminal offense, and law provides strict punishments for perpetrators. Under Section 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), a person convicted of rape can face life imprisonment or the death penalty, while in certain cases, imprisonment can range from 10-25 years.

Recent legal reforms like Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Act, 2021, aim to strengthen the investigation and trial process, mandating DNA testing, establishing special courts for faster trials, and protecting victims’ identities.