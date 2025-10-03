Sir Creek under spotlight as India warns Pakistan against ‘misadventure’

NEW DELHI – Another disputed region between Pakistan and India, is making global headlines and this time it’s Sir Creek, the strip of water in marshes near Gujarat. Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh issued one warning, saying Indian forces reached Lahore in 1965, and Pakistan must remember that road to Karachi passes through Sir Creek.

The warmongering member of Modi government shows readiness to respond to any provocation. Singh falsly accused Islamabad of pursuing “malicious intentions” by keeping the decades-old Sir Creek dispute alive, despite repeated Indian diplomatic efforts.

He refered to Pakistan’s recent military movement and some unannounced development, and warned that any misadventure would trigger decisive response that could change history and geography.

What is Sir Creek Dispute

Sir Creek remained disputed zone for decades. It dates back to 1900 and was partially addressed by a 1914 British resolution. Despite 1968 Indo-Pakistani Western Boundary Tribunal awarding most of the Rann of Kutch to India, Sir Creek remained unresolved.

Pakistan insists it lies along the eastern bank while India claims boundary along the mid-channel of the creek under the thalweg principle.

The remote region is improtant for boths sides due to its strategic and economic value. Its waters and seabed are believed to contain oil and gas, and controlling the estuary affects EEZs and marine resource rights. The creek also supports thousands of fishermen from both nations, who often face detention due to unclear boundaries.

Pakistan deployed Creek Battalions, coastal defense boats, marine assault craft, and air surveillance systems, while India has strengthened monitoring, maritime patrols, and interception capabilities.