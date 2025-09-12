Afghan woman ‘gang-raped’ by five men in KP’s Haripur; suspects arrested

HARIPUR – Another disturbing incident of sexual asssault reported from Haripur, the city located in Hazara Division of KP, where a 21-year-old Afghan woman was allegedly gang-raped by five individuals, police confirmed.

As per avaialable information, the victim, Sh***, resides in a rented house in Sector 3 of the township while her husband is abroad. Local cops said the woman was walking to Camp No. 16 to meet relatives on September 11 when a man named Bacha reportedly grabbed her and took her to a maize field, where he forcibly raped her.

Four other men later joined him and allegedly took turns sexually assaulting her. The victim sustained injuries to her face and lips after resisting the attack. She identified all five suspects, who are Afghan refugees named Nadi, Rozi, Khan Sher, Javed, and Naseer.

The medical report from Trauma Center in Haripur confirmed the incident and detailed forensic report is awaited.

The accused have been arrested under Section 375-A of the Pakistan Penal Code, and a case has been registered. The suspects are scheduled to be presented in the local magistrate’s court on Saturday, September 13, for physical remand.