Punjab fixes up to Rs2000 fee for vehicle emissions testing

LAHORE – The Punjab government has imposed a fee for testing of vehicular emissions. According to a notification issued by the Punjab Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), a fee of up to Rs200 will be applicable for the testing of vehicular emissions.

Before this decision, the Punjab EPA was testing vehicular emissions free of cost. The Punjab is ready to launch a crackdown on polluting vehicles so that they cannot add to the smog level. During the smog season, no vehicle without a green sticker (clearance of emission test) will be allowed entry in Lahore.

Schedule of fees for testing of vehicular emissions

Bikes and Rickshaw

Sr. No. Category of vehicle Fee 1. Motorcycle 100 2. Rikshaw 300

Sr. No. Category of vehicle Fee 1. 1000CC and below 500 2. 1000 CC to 1500 CC 800 3. 1500 CC to 2500 CC 1000 4. 2500 CC to 4500 CC 1500 5. 4500 CC or Higher 2000

“In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 7(c) of the Punjab Environmental Protection Act, 1997 (XXXIV of 1997), read with Section 5(4) of the Act, the Director General, Environmental Protection Agency, Punjab is pleased to levy and notify the following schedule of fees for testing of vehicular emissions”, reads a notification issued by the EPA Director General Dr Imran Hamid Sheikh.

According to the schedule, motorcycle and rikshaw will be charged Rs 100 and Rs 300 respectively.

Similarly, cars of up to 1000CC and below will be charged Rs500, up to 1500 CC Rs800, 1500 CC to 2500 CC Rs1000, 2500 CC to 4500 CC Rs1500 and 4500 CC or Higher Rs2000.

“The aforesaid schedule of fees shall be charged at the time of testing of vehicular emission conducted by the Environmental Protection Agency, Punjab, except for enforcement actions. The owner/operator of the vehicle shall deposit the prescribed fee in the officially designated account No. C-03855 of the Provincial Environmental Protection Agency. This Notification shall come into force with effect from 01.10.2025”, the notification reads.