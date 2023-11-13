RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Awami Muslim League Chief and former Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed expressed his loyalty to Gate No 4 (a reference to the army) but lamented being targeted by an “evil eye.”

Outside the Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench, he complained about cases filed in cities he never visited and requested details of the charges.

راولپنڈی : سابق وفاقی وزیر داخلہ شیخ رشید احمد کی لاہور ہائیکورٹ پنڈی بنچ پیشی کے بعد میڈیا سے گفتگو pic.twitter.com/fVwNjWDFxg — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) November 13, 2023

Sheikh Rashid, who once stood by former premier Nawaz Sharif at Gate No 4, stated he remains steadfast but anticipates a reckoning for Sharif.

Advocating elections among political parties rather than institutions, he vowed resilience, relying on Allah’s support.

Sheikh Rashid affirmed the intelligence of the Pakistani masses to decide the fate of politicians.

Simultaneously, the LHC addressed his petition challenging a case related to May 9 incidents, seeking removal of his name from the proceedings.