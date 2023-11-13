LAHORE – Honda City in one of the popular cars due to its modern looks, interior, fuel efficiency and more importantly its resale value.

The latest generation of Honda City features sharp body lines, push button start, keyless entry and others fascinating changes.

It is also featured with automated temperature control, a loaded steering wheel, modern LED headlights, LED taillights, and the newest multimedia system.

Honda City Variants

In Pakistan, Honda City is available in five variants:

Honda City 1.2L MT,

Honda City 1.2L CVT

Honda City 1.5LS CVT

Honda City 1.5LAS MT

Honda City 1.5LAS CVT.

Honda City 1.5LS MT Specs

Engine Type Water Cooled 4 Stroke, SOHC i-VTEC, 16 valves 4-cylinder Fuel Supply System PFI (Port Fuel Injection) Bore / Stroke (mm) 73 x 89.4 Displacement (cc) 1,497 Compression Ratio 10.4 : 1 Maximum Horse Power (KW(HP)/rpm) 88(118) / 6,600 Maximum Torque (N.m (kg.m)/rpm) 145(14.8)/4,600 Drive By Wire (DBW) O Fuel Type (Minimum Recommended) Unleaded 91RON Transmission Transmission Type 5 Speed Forward & 1 Reverse, Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) with Earth Dreams Technology Steering System Steering Wheel Type Electronic Power Steering (EPS) Steering Column Adjustment Tilt & Telescopic Minimum Turning Radius (m) 5.3 Dimensions & Capacity Overall Length (mm) 4,441 Overall Width (mm) 1,694 Overall Height (mm) 1,498 Wheel Base (mm) 2,600 Tread (Front / Rear) (mm) 1,492 / 1,481 Ground Clearance (mm) (From Ground to Exhaust Pipe) 171.88 Seating Capacity (No. of People) 5 Trunk Capacity (L) 510 Fuel Tank Capacity (L) 40 Suspension System Front MacPherson Strut with Stabilizer Rear Torsion Beam Braking System Braking Type (Front/Rear) Ventilated Disc/Drum Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) O Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD) O Brake Override System with Warning O Tires & Wheels Tire Size 175 / 65 R 15 Wheel Type 15 X 5.5 J Steel Wheel with Full Trim Spare Wheel 15 X 5.5 Steel Wheel Convenient & Comfort Keyless Entry O (with Keyless Trunk Opener) Cruise Control O Driver Seat Height Adjuster O Auto Door Lock by Speed O Retractable Door Mirrors Electric ECON Mode O Dust & Pollen Air Filter O Steering Audio Switches O One Touch Lane Winker O Digital Clock O Outside Temp Display O Exterior Headlights Premium Dual-Barrel Halogen Day Time Running Lights Integrated LED Rear Lights Bulb (Advanced Wrap-around) Front Fog Lights Optional (Bulb) Antenna Shark Fin Outer Door Handles Finish Chrome Door Visors Optional Outside Door Mirrors with Side Turn LED Light Body Colored Rear License Plate Chrome Garnish O Interior Multi Info Combination Meter Tri-Dimensional Three-Ring with White Illumination Seats, Armrests & Door Lining Inserts Material Fabric (Hi-Grade Optional) Interior Color IVORY Inside Door Handles Black Front All Ac Vent Knobs, Hand Brake Knob Finish Black Trunk Lid Lining O Rear Seat Armrest with Cupholder O Front Map Lamps O Vanity Mirrors Driver + Front Passenger Accessory Socket Front X 1 & Rear X 2 Audio Car Infotainment System 7″ Capacitive Touch Screen including MP5, BT, mic, Rear Camera ready, Radio, Mirror Link for Android, USB and AUX Cable support (9″ Android based DA is Optional) Speakers 2 Front (2 Rear Speakers Optional) Tweeters Optional Safety & Security Dual SRS Airbags Driver + Front Passenger Seat Belts 5 High Mount Stop Lamp O Rear Camera Optional ISO Fix Compatible Rear Seats O Impact Mitigating Headrest O ACE Body Structure O Pedestrian Injury Mitigation Technology O Security Alarm O ECU Immobilizer O

Honda City 1.5 Latest Price November 2023

The price of Honda City MT1.5L stands at Rs5,549,000 while the price of Honda City LAS MT is Rs5,759,00. The price of LAS CVT model stands at Rs5,979,000.