Fida Hussnain Lahore

Former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Muslim League-N Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday held a meeting with five former members of the National and Provincial Assemblies, announcing their inclusion in the PML-N.

The new entrants include former MNA Sardar Mansab Dogar, Farooq Raza Maneka, and religious figure Nizamuddin Sialvi from Jhang. Former MPA Asif Saeed Manhais, Saud Majid, and Uzma Bukhari were also present there.

Present during the meeting were prominent PML-N figures, including PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah, Sheikh Fiazuddin, Ataullah Tarar, Rana Iradat Hussain, and Ahmad Raza Maneka.

Shehbaz Sharif extended a warm welcome to the former members of the National and Provincial Assemblies, expressing his appreciation for their decision to join the PML-N. He emphasized that their inclusion would further accelerate the party’s commitment to public service.

During the gathering, Shahbaz Sharif highlighted the inclusive nature of the PML-N, stating, “PML-N is like a home where everyone is respected.” He expressed gratitude that the party has consistently upheld the expectations of the people.

Shehbaz Sharif assured that if the people succeed in the elections, it would lead to relief from issues such as inflation and other challenges. He underscored the interconnectedness of Pakistan’s economic self-reliance and the electoral success of the PML-N.

The former legislators, in turn, expressed their complete confidence in the leadership of Nawaz Sharif. They noted that under Nawaz Sharif’s guidance, the PML-N maintained a tradition of progress and well-being for both the people and the nation. The conversation among the joining members indicated a shared commitment to continue this legacy within the party.