Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has vehemently denounced the Israeli military’s airstrikes on hospitals in Gaza, terming these as extreme acts of terrorism.

He observed the assaults in Gaza have seen multiple hospitals, including Al-Shifa, Al-Awda, Al-Quds, and Indonesian Hospital, being deliberately targeted by Israeli forces, showcasing a grave disregard for humanitarian sanctuaries.

He asserted these strikes have resulted in devastating consequences, with innocent children and the elderly, already under medical care, becoming unintended victims of Israel’s aggression.

“This deliberate targeting of civilian healthcare facilities amplifies the urgency for the international community to intervene and work towards a resolution to the escalating crisis,” he remarked.

The former foreign minister continued the actions of the Israeli military, which are causing harm to civilians, particularly children, the elderly, and women, seem aimed at instilling fear and inducing mass evacuations from Gaza.