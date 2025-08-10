SHCC seals 10 illegal ‘beauty clinics’ in DHA

The Sindh Healthcare Commission (SHCC) on Thursday sealed 10 more illegal “beauty clinics” in various parts of Defence Housing Authority (DHA) as part of its ongoing drive against unlicensed cosmetic treatment centres in the metropolitan city.

According to the SHCC, these clinics were offering Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) therapy, mesotherapy and other sensitive procedures without registered dermatologists on their panels.A large facility on Khayaban-e-Ittihad, earlier sealed by the SHCC, was found operational again after the management broke the locks. The clinic was shut down for a second time and everyone inside were evacuated.

In Phase VII, a beauty salon was discovered providing PRP procedures through untrained staff, while in Phase II a clinic run by a BA Sociology degree-holder had also resumed operations despite closure orders. The SHCC said the owner had been directed a month ago to remove equipment and hand over the premises to the landlord.

Another facility, ‘Aesthetic Solutions’ in Badr Commercial, Phase V, managed by a midwife, was also sealed. Inspections further revealed a physiotherapist carrying out PRP treatments at Rajput Clinic, and an unqualified staff running another centre. Both were closed on the spot.The operation was led by SHCC Assistant Director Anti-Quackery Karachi Dr Razia, with Deputy Director Ahmar Abbas Saldera and Assistant Directors Moez Qureshi and Farheen Lashari.

The SHCC alleged that some registered doctors are abetting such operators by allowing their degrees to be misused. It vowed to continue strict action against all violators.