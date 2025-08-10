Pm Receives Mbs Invitation To Attend Riyadh Fii

Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Ahmed Al-Malki called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister’s House on Saturday and presented him with an invitation from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud to attend the ninth Future Investment Initiatives (FII) Forum in Riyadh from October 27, 2025, to October 30.

While accepting the invitation, the prime minister conveyed his warm greetings and respectful regards to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The meeting also covered recent regional developments. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, along with advisers Tariq Fatemi and Dr Tauqir Shah, attended the meeting.

Earlier, PM Shehbaz met Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz in Makkah during a two-day official visit. The meeting saw a constructive exchange of views on strengthening bilateral cooperation across political, economic, and security domains.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, the meeting reaffirmed strategic and fraternal ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, with both leaders highlighting the importance of continuing their strong partnership.