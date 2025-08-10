Islamabad, Pakistan weather: More rains of varying intensities likely

ISLAMABAD – More rains of varying intensities are likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Sunday evening/night and Monday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea penetrate the upper parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave also prevails over the upper parts.

Under these conditions, muggy weather is likely to prevail in most parts of Pakistan on Sunday evening and night, as well as on Monday. However, rains of varying intensities are likely in the twin cities, northeastern Punjab, Potohar region, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir.

Islamabad’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 34°C and 36°C on Monday and Tuesday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 34°C and 36°C on Monday and Tuesday.

Meanwhile, muggy weather prevailed in most parts of the country during the last 24 hours. However, rains occurred in Islamabad, northeast Punjab and Bannu.

Rainfall (mm):

Punjab: Lahore (Paniwala Talab 86, Farrukhabad 85, Lakshmi Chowk 83, Nishtar Town 81, Head Office Wasa 60, Chowk Nakhuda 57, Iqbal Town 45, Johar Town 44, Samanabad 43, Gulshan-e-Ravi 29, Qurtaba Chowk 27, Jail Road 25, Mughalpura 19, Airport 17, Upper Mall 07, Tajpura 01), Gujranwala (Sheranwala Colony 45, Liaqat Bagh 41, Peoples Colony 35, Model Town 20), Faisalabad (Dogar Basti 13, Madina Town 08, Gulistan Colony 05), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 12), Islamabad City (City 03, Airport 01), Attock 01

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Bannu 13

Nokkundi and Dalbandin remained the hottest places in Pakistan, with a maximum temperature of 44°C recorded. The maximum temperature in Chilas was recorded at 43°C, and in Bhakkar, Sibbi, Bunji and Dadu at 42°C..

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 34°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 85 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 34°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 75 per cent.