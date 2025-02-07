SHC seeks arguments on maintainability of plea against PECA Amendment law

KARACHI – The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday sought further arguments on the maintainability of a petition challenging the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) Amendment 2025.

A Sindh High Court (SHC) two-member bench headed by Chief Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui heard the petition against the PECA Amendment Act 2025.

The petitioner’s counsel argued that two sections—2R and 26A—of the amended law have been challenged in the petition.

According to the petitioner, Sections 2R and 26A of the PECA Amendment Act 2025 violate Articles 19 and 19A of the Constitution. The petitioner contended that Section 2R is entirely unconstitutional and contradicted the fundamental rights enshrined in the country’s Constitution.

The petitioner contended that that Section 26A of the PECA Amendment Act 2025 criminalizes the dissemination and acquisition of information by labeling it as false or fabricated. Articles 19 and 19A of the Constitution guaranteed every citizen the right to freedom of expression within reasonable limits. The petitioner further argued that terms such as “false”, “fake” and “aspersions” have been vaguely used in Sections G and H of the amended act.

Chief Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui remarked that the court must first be convinced of the petition’s maintainability.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing until Monday while seeking further arguments on the matter.