LAHORE- In a recent statement, newly appointed Test team captain Shan Masood expressed his strong belief in the capabilities of star batsman Babar Azam.

“Babar’s role is pivotal role in steering the national team to unprecedented heights,” said Shan Masood in a recent interaction with the media.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recently appointed Masood as the Test captain for the Pakistan Men’s Cricket Team, and his captaincy is expected to last until the conclusion of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25. Masood’s first major assignment as captain will be the upcoming three-match Test series against Australia in Australia, commencing on December 14th.

Masood highlighted Azam’s extensive experience, particularly emphasizing his four-year captaincy tenure. He pointed out that even when Azam is not officially the captain, he continues to act as a leader within the team.

“Babar has a wealth of experience, having led the side for four years. Even when he isn’t the captain, he still is the leader of the team,” said Masood.

Acknowledging Azam’s ongoing leadership contributions, Masood emphasized the batsman’s consistent efforts in driving the team’s progress.

“He has made significant contributions to taking this team forward. I am confident that he will continue to lead the team to greater heights,” he added.