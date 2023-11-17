LAHORE – The Punjab Government has imposed a smart lockdown in the 10 most polluted districts on Saturday (November 18).

Movement will be restricted in Lahore, Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin and Narowal districts having the highest Air Quality Index (AQI) and as such potential hotspots for Conjunctivitis due to smog.

“The spread of Conjunctivitis/Pink Eye due to bacterial or viral infection, smoke, dust or chemical exposure is increasing day by day, which poses a serious and imminent threat to public health”, reads a notification issued by the Punjab Health Department.

“All public and private schools, colleges, universities, and educational institutions shall remain closed on Saturday. Markets, shops, gyms, cinemas and offices shall open after 3:00 PM”, the notification further reads.