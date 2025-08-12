Shakarparian, Lake View Park among these spots closed on August 13

ISLAMABAD – Authorities in Islamabad Capital Territory announced the closure of prominent parks and recreational sites as the city is gearing to celebrate Independence Day with fervour.

A notification sharted by District Magistrate’s office said Pakistan Monument, Lake View Park, Daman-e-Koh, and Shakarparian will remain closed on August 13, 2025.

The parks will remain closed for entire day as part of administrative measures being enforced in federal capital. Authorities Chief Commissioner’s Office, Islamabad Police, Capital Development Authority (CDA), and the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad have been directed to ensure full compliance with the order.

Besides closures of key sports, a local public holiday has been declared for August 13. All government offices within Islamabad’s revenue limits will be closed on this day, except for essential services such as the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), hospitals, and key municipal departments.

Islamabad Motorway Traffic Update

Motorway Police have implemented a special traffic plan for August 13-14, banning heavy vehicles from entering Rawalpindi between noon on the 13th and 3 AM on the 14th to ensure smooth traffic during Independence Day events. Heavy vehicles on key routes will be stopped at designated points to reduce congestion.

Meanwhile, Islamabad International Airport will not close for eight days as rumored but will have short flight suspensions from August 11 to 14 to accommodate Pakistan Air Force rehearsal flights. Flights will be paused daily from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with additional evening breaks from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on select days.

Authorities have urged public cooperation to facilitate smooth celebrations.