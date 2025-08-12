Pakistan opt to bowl first against West Indies in ODI series decider

TRINIDAD – Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan has won the toss and opted to bowl first against West Indies in the third ODI and the series decider at Brian Lara Academy Ground in Trinidad on Tuesday.

West Indies Playing XI: 1 Brandon King, 2 Evin Lewis, 3 Keacy Carty, 4 Shai Hope (capt, wk), 5 Sherfane Rutherford, 6 Roston Chase, 7 Romario Shepherd, 8 Justin Greaves, 9 Gudakesh Motie, 10 Shamar Joseph, 11 Jayden Seales

Pakistan Playing XI: 1 Abdullah Shafique, 2 Saim Ayub, 3 Babar Azam, 4 Mohammad Rizwan (capt, wk), 5 Salman Agha, 6 Hasan Nawaz, 7 Hussain Talat, 8 Mohammad Nawaz, 9 Hasan Ali, 10 Naseem Shah, 11 Abrar Ahmad