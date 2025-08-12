Islamabad declares holiday on August 13

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad Capital Territory Administration has announced a local public holiday on August 13 (Wednesday), in connection with Pakistan’s Independence Day celebrations.

According to an official notification, all public and private offices within the limits of Islamabad will remain closed on August 13.

This decision gives residents of the federal capital two consecutive days off, as August 14 (Thursday) is already a national holiday marking Pakistan’s 79th Independence Day.

However, the notification also clarified that essential services and key institutions will continue to operate during the holiday. These include Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI), Capital Development Authority (CDA), ICT Administration, Islamabad Police, hospitals, IESCO (Electric Supply Company) and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL).

The announcement aims to facilitate preparations for Independence Day events and allow citizens to participate in patriotic activities across the city.

Preparations are in full swing across the country to celebrate the Independence Day of Pakistan and victory in Marka-e-Haq in a befitting manner.

Buildings are being decorated with national flags, buntings and lights. People have displayed national flags on their vehicles and rooftop of their houses.

Stalls selling national flags, buntings, caps, and children’s clothing in green and white have been set up at markets and along roadsides in every nook and corner of the country.

The success of Pakistan against India in the operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos under Marka-e-Haq has added enthusiasm to this year’s Independence Day celebrations.