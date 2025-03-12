Shahid Afridi alleges  monetary payments, recommendations for players’ selection

ISLAMABAD – Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi alleged that the players are included in the team based on the monetary payments and recommendations.

Shahid Afridi also raised a question that how can the team progress under such circumstances.

Speaking on a private TV channel, Afridi stated that he does not seek any contract from the board and has always maintained that he is available whenever needed. He expressed his willingness to work at the grassroots level to develop cricket.

He emphasized that Mohammad Yousuf’s services are more crucial for the National Cricket Academy rather than the national team as he can help batsmen refine their techniques and improve their game.

The former all-rounder questioned why Pakistani cricketing stars are only interested in coaching roles or official positions within the national team.

Afridi further disclosed that at the Under-13, Under-16 and Under-19 levels, the regional presidents accept money and recommendations from players in exchange for the selection.

He said that it hindered the development of cricket in Pakistan.

The former captain said that when young players are not provided justice at the grassroots level then expecting positive results at the top is unrealistic.