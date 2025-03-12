Call for acknowledging women’s distinct contributions across all fields of life

The Centre for Strategic Perspectives (CSP) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), organized a round table discussion titled “Accelerate Action: Strategic Imperatives for Advancing Gender Equality” to commemorate International Women’s Day 2025.

The keynote speaker at the event was Dr. NajeebaArif, Chairperson, Pakistan Academy of Letters.

Foreign Secretary Ambassador AmnaBaloch participated through a special video message for the occasion.

Dr.NajeebaArif emphasized that gender equality was an urgent necessity requiring thoughtful action.

However, equality should not be mistaken for uniformity, she emphasized.

Rather than expecting women to conform to traditionally male-defined roles, their distinct contributions across all spheres must be valued.

She stressed that a nuanced approach must recognize the economic and social worth of women’s work, both within and beyond the household.

Institutional recognition and fair compensation for domestic labor can empower women and shift societal perceptions.

Future strategies should critically assess norms to avoid reinforcing outdated models.

A stable family unit is vital for nurturing well-rounded individuals and fostering social cohesion.

Drawing from welfare states that support full-time caregivers, policies must adopt a balanced approach that values diversity while promoting equitable opportunities for all.

Dr.Salma Malik, Professor at QAU, emphasized that while Pakistan has robust legal frameworks for women’s protection, their implementation remains weak, often turning the justice-seeking process into an ordeal due to societal stigma.

Deep-rooted stereotypes further marginalize women, discouraging them from asserting their rights.

She underscored the need for gender equity as a foundation for gender equality and highlighted the lack of structured mentorship as a major barrier to women’s professional growth and leadership.

Similarly, Mr.Rashid Chaudhary, National Coordinator FAFEN, highlighted the limitations of a tokenistic approach to women’s political representation, stressing the need for genuine empowerment.

He pointed out that electoral politics remains a patriarchal space, where systemic and cultural barriers limit women’s participation at all levels.

In his welcome remarks, DG ISSI Ambassador SohailMahmood highlighted both the progress and challenges in advancing gender equality.

Citing UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, he acknowledged that while women and girls have broken barriers and defied stereotypes, their rights remain under attack due to violence, discrimination, economic inequality, and emerging threats like algorithmic bias.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s historical commitment to women’s empowerment, inspired by Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s vision, and recognized the contributions of trailblazers like Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah, Raa’naLiaquat Ali Khan, and Begum ShaistaIkramullah.

Pakistan has achieved significant milestones, including electing the first female Prime Minister in the Islamic world and appointing women to key positions in diplomacy, government, judiciary, and international organizations.

Ambassador SohailMahmood highlighted the gaps and deficits in the way of gender parity in Pakistan and worldwide and stressed the need for accelerated action to bridge the gaps.