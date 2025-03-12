Atc Adjourns Ghq Attack Case Until After Eid Ul Fitr

RAWALPINDI – An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday adjourned until after Eid-ul-Fitr the GHQ attak case without any proceedings.

The lawyers and defendants surprised over adjournment of the case without any proceedings until after Eid-ul-Fitr.

ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah was hearing the case. The defendants, government prosecutors and defense lawyers were present but the court adjourned the hearing without any proceedings until April 9.

No witness statements were recorded during the hearing. After the fresh adjournment, the case would now be heard after Eid-ul-Fitr.

Previously, the trial was being conducted on a daily basis but now the court has postponed it for 28 days which caused concerns among the defense lawyers and defendants.

The court allowed the defendants to mark their attendance and leave. So far, 25 prosecution witnesses have recorded their statements in the GHQ attack case.

Speaking to the media after the hearing, defense lawyer Faisal Malik said that the hearing has been postponed until April 9.

Regarding the November 26 protest cases, he mentioned that 200 workers out of a total 1088 secured bail. He said that the bail petitions for all remaining detainees have been filed.

Former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed also appeared before the court and stated that he had just returned from Umrah this morning and immediately attended the hearing. PTI leader Shandana Gulzar was also present in court.