Shadows of wealth, echoes of deprivation

IN the grand scheme of history, nations rise and fall not merely by the might of their armies or the expanse of their borders, but by the strength of their intellect and their ability to engage in honest discourse.

Our misfortune is that people do not speak with facts and figures, instead, they keep repeating the same memorized phrases without any research.

Myths become truth, and truth is buried beneath the weight of propaganda.

In this noise, the real questions remain unanswered, and the real culprits remain unchallenged.

Balochistan, the largest province by land but the smallest by population, is rich in natural resources yet remains impoverished.

Home to around 14 million people, it faces a critical question: who is responsible for its condition?

The province’s budget for this year stands at 956 billion rupees, with a surplus of 25 billion.

However, only 13% (125 billion rupees) comes from Balochistan’s own resources, with a mere 48 billion rupees in revenue generated within the province.

The rest, 831 billion rupees, is provided by the federal government, including 162 billion rupees from gas and oil royalties and 73 billion for development.

Over the past decade, Balochistan has received 2.04 trillion rupees from the NFC Award and 206 billion rupees in loans and grants.

The reality is that Balochistan’s financial survival relies on the resources generated by other provinces of Pakistan.

These 800 billion rupees comes from the earnings of other provinces, with Punjab contributing the largest share.

Yet, a popular narrative persists that Punjab is exploiting Balochistan.

It is an easy and convenient claim, one that absolves local leadership of any responsibility and redirects the frustration of the people towards a distant enemy.

But numbers do not lie.

The real question is not who owes Balochistan, but rather, where is this enormous sum being spent?

Who are the beneficiaries of these funds, and why does the common Baloch and Pashtun remain destitute?

Governance in Balochistan is a tragedy of mismanagement, corruption and inefficiency.

Billions are allocated for development, yet roads remain unpaved, schools exist only on paper and hospitals lack basic medicines.

The people see their leaders’ amassing wealth, constructing palatial homes and enjoying extravagant lifestyles while they struggle for basic necessities.

The funds disappear into a black hole of patronage politics, tribal interests and systemic corruption.

Accountability is non-existent and transparency is a foreign concept.

The narrative of exploitation cannot change unless there is a willingness to confront the truth.

It is not only external force that keeps Balochistan in darkness; it too is the internal decay, the betrayal of its own people by those who claim to represent them.

The failure of governance cannot be blamed on Punjab, Sindh or the Federation.

It is time to redirect the anger towards those who represent the province and sit in power, those who control the purse strings, and those who have built their fortunes on the misery of their own people.

A thousand billion rupees flow into the province, yet poverty remains rampant.

With mismanagement and corruption, external forces exploit Balochistan’s strategic location, resources and CPEC projects, fuelling instability.

Internally, not all, but many nawabs, sardars and political dynasties hoard wealth, keeping people dependent and progress stagnant.

Externally, foreign interests, insurgencies, and proxy conflicts further weaken governance, preventing meaningful development.

The real challenge is ensuring Balochistan’s wealth serves its people, not powerbrokers or external players.

Progress demands accountability, transparency and economic justice.

True change will come when the people rise, not just against internal corruption but against all forces manipulating Balochistan for their own gain.

History is unkind to those who betray their own.

Leaders who had the means to uplift their people but chose personal gain will be remembered as traitors.

Balochistan’s youth must refuse silence, challenge corrupt leaders, dismantle false narratives and take control of their future.

The government must ensure allocated funds serve the people, not personal pockets.

Corruption must be eradicated and Balochistan’s economy must be built on sustainable foundations, not endless reliance on federal grants.

Without stability, development remains impossible.

The government must eliminate militant groups funded by external forces while also addressing the genuine grievances that fuel unrest.

A secure Balochistan will attract investment, create jobs and improve the quality of life for its people.

Education and industrial growth must be prioritized, the province’s natural wealth must also be utilized for local benefit.

Only through bold reforms, independent audits and true leadership can Balochistan claim its rightful place in Pakistan’s development.

As the old saying goes ‘the sun shines on those who stand up and seek the light, not on those who remain in the shadows of despair’.

The time for waiting is over, Balochistan must rise or be forgotten by history.

—The writer is Ph.D in Political Science and visiting faculty at QAU Islamabad. ([email protected]