Unity on critical national issues is need of hour

THERE cannot be any ambiguity about this fundamental truth—the nation must always take precedence over political and personal interests.

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir was unequivocal in asserting that “nothing, including politics,” stands above Pakistan.

Indeed, every segment of society, irrespective of status or affiliations, must place the country above personal interests.

The reality is undeniable: our existence is contingent upon the nation’s survival.

It must be honestly acknowledged that what has unfolded in this country, particularly over the past decade, has been entirely contrary to the fundamental truth—that the nation must always take precedence over political and personal interests.

Everything appears to be in disarray, with neither individuals nor political forces showing the slightest concern for the undeniable reality that our very existence hinges on the nation’s survival.

God forbid, if the country’s integrity is ever threatened due to our negligence, the resulting loss would be so immense that none of us would be able to endure it.

The relentless political uproar, particularly among rival political forces both inside and outside Parliament, coupled with the escalating security challenges facing the country today, calls for immediate and decisive action from those in power.

It is high time all stakeholders, especially political leaders, recognize their apathy toward the nation’s security, integrity and the well-being of its people.

While the country’s struggling economy is now on the path to recovery—thanks to the unwavering dedication and tireless efforts of the incumbent government—the ongoing political turmoil, deliberately fueled by the opposition, not only threatens this hard-earned economic stability but also exposes the nation to the grave dangers of terrorism.

It is imperative for Pakistan’s detractors to recognize that the blatant and brazen smear campaign they have launched against the country, its strategic institutions and its leaders could inflict immense harm—not only to the nation’s interests but also to their own.

The relentless stream of highly derogatory statements and remarks they continue to make against the state and its institutions not only tarnishes Pakistan’s image on the global stage and brings shame upon the nation but also unmistakably reveals their selfish motives and malice.

It is understood that political rivalries and opportunism are inherent to the often murky game of politics.

Those involved are primarily focused on advancing their personal and party interests rather than prioritizing the nation’s welfare.

What is deeply concerning, however, is that in their pursuit of self-interest, they become completely indifferent to the very nation that plays a crucial role in elevating them to the positions they so proudly hold and lavishly enjoy.

In doing so, they ultimately contribute to pushing their own country into obscurity.

Pakistan is facing a crucial moment in its history, as the threat of terrorism has resurfaced with alarming intensity.

A wave of attacks in the northern and southern regions has led to unprecedented devastation, claiming the lives of innocent civilians and brave personnel of the Pakistan Army.

The terrorist attack on the Jaffar Express train in Balochistan, carried out by the self-proclaimed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) on March 11, 2025, was the most devastating incident in recent months.

The Jaffar Express, which operates daily between Quetta and Peshawar, was reportedly carrying around 400 passengers when it was hijacked by the BLA militants.

According to news reports, the ruthless terrorists mercilessly martyred 26 innocent passengers.

In response, the Pakistan Army launched an operation, eliminating 33 terrorists.

The devastating terrorist attack on the Jaffar Express was so severe that it jolted the entire world from its deep slumber.

In response to this horrific incident, nations across the globe did not hesitate to voice their strong condemnation, unequivocally denouncing the brutal, tragic and brazen act.

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) also swiftly joined in condemning this reprehensible assault on the Jaffar Express by militants.

In a press statement issued on March 14 by Council President Christina Markus Lassen and published on its official website, the Security Council members expressed their strongest condemnation of the heinous and cowardly terrorist attack on a Jaffar Express passenger train traveling from Quetta to Peshawar near Sibi, Balochistan, on March 11, 2025, along with the hostage-taking of passengers.

The statement further emphasized that terrorism, in all its forms and manifestations, remains one of the gravest threats to international peace and security.

The Council members stressed the urgent need to hold the perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of such despicable acts accountable and ensure they face justice.

They also called on all States to actively cooperate with the Government of Pakistan in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions.

The escalating insurgency in Pakistan necessitates national unity, especially on matters of critical national importance.

All stakeholders must come together on a unified platform with a firm commitment to tackling challenges such as terrorism.

Political forces—despite their differences—the guardians of the nation’s security, the Pakistan military and the entire nation must stand united to decisively eliminate this persistent menace that continues to plague the country.

Dr.Shahid Masood, a distinguished columnist and analyst, aptly states that “in chaos and war, a divided nation crumbles like a house of cards.

Unity is not just strength—it is survival.

” One cannot help but wholeheartedly agree with this sentiment.

It is deeply unfortunate that political forces, in particular, remain divided on the critical issue of terrorism, which poses a grave threat to the nation’s security and integrity.

Even more regrettable is the stance of one of the country’s major political parties, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which has chosen not to stand united against this menace.

While the entire world—including the United Nations—strongly condemned the brazen terrorist attack on the Jaffar Express in Balochistan, PTI not only refrained from denouncing the incident but instead sought to exploit it for political gain.

A meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security was held at the Parliament House on March 18.

This in-camera session took place against the backdrop of a surge in attacks targeting security personnel and law enforcement agencies, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The country’s top civilian and military leadership convened to conduct an in-depth discussion on measures to combat terrorism.

Notably, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its coalition partners were absent from this crucial high-level meeting of immense national significance.

It is difficult to overlook the unfortunate reality that PTI’s decision to abstain from the meeting sent a clear message—that the party prioritized its own interests over the greater national good.

PTI may dispute this assertion, but the broader public perception, rooted in reality, remains unchanged.

The nation expects political forces to set aside their differences and unite on issues of national significance, just as Pakistan’s opposition did in 1965.

In the January 1965 presidential election, Ayub Khan faced Fatima Jinnah in a contest marred by allegations of rigging, as the electoral process relied on Basic Democrats.

Despite these disputes, when war with India broke out in September 1965, opposition leaders put aside their grievances.

Accepting Ayub Khan’s invitation, they met with him to express solidarity and discuss national defense, demonstrating that in times of crisis, national interest must take precedence over political divisions.

This was truly an unprecedented decision by the combined opposition.

They prioritized the nation’s interests over their personal and party agendas.

Sadly, such magnanimity has become a rarity in our political landscape.

One can’t help but wonder if we will ever witness such a high level of altruism in our society again.

The writer is a columnist and analyst based in Islamabad-Pakistan.