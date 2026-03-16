Senate Secretariat clarifies report

The Senate Secretariat on Monday said that media reports regarding the purchase of a vehicle (Land Cruiser) for the Chairman of Senate are misleading, factually incorrect, and appear to be based on in-complete information and malafide intentions.

The Spokesperson of the Senate Secretariat clarified that the vehicle in question, a Land Cruiser, was duly purchased in May, 2025, during the financial year 2024-2025 through a transparent procurement process as part of an overall vehicle replacement plan.

The purchase included replacement of vehicles allocated to Chairman Standing Committees, Deputy Chairman Senate, the Leader of the House, the Leader of the Opposition and the Senate Secretariat. It has further been clarified that vehicle were delivered in March, 2026, whereas, the payment was made from previous year budget savings in May, 2025.

The Senate Secretariat categorically rejected these baseless insinuations and urged media organiza-tions to exercise due diligence and professional responsibility in reporting matters related to state institutions.