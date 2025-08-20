Senate passes law to digitally track petroleum products    

ISLAMABAD – The Senate has approved amendments to the Petroleum Act, following their passage in the National Assembly, granting the federal government authority to digitally track petroleum products through IT and real-time monitoring systems.

The legislation empowers the government to oversee petroleum reserves and impose strict penalties on violations.

Under the amended law, individuals found guilty of illegally importing, transporting, storing, refining, or blending petroleum products will face a fine of Rs1 million.

The repeat offenders will be liable to a penalty of up to Rs5 million.

The bill also stipulates that the storage facilities of licensed entities involved in hoarding or selling smuggled petroleum products will be sealed. Additionally, the government has vowed to launch a crackdown on illegal petrol pumps across the country.

Separately, the Senate also passed the amendment bill to the Anti-Terrorism Act, which had earlier been approved by the National Assembly.