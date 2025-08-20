Karachi several areas still without electricity day after deadly rain

KARACHI – A day after heavy rainfall lashed the city, several areas of Karachi remain without electricity while many major roads are still submerged in rainwater.

Power supply has yet to be restored in Gulistan-e-Jauhar Blocks 7, 13, and 18, Mehmoodabad, Akhtar Colony, Manzoor Colony, Defence View, Malir Alamgir Society, and several other localities, leaving residents without electricity since yesterday.

Meanwhile, the drainage of accumulated rainwater has not been fully carried out. Standing water continues to block key arteries including Tower, I.I. Chundrigar Road, Sharea Faisal near FTC, and the vicinity of the PAF Museum. University Road at Safora Chowk also remains inundated.

In the Red Zone, water has not been cleared from Shahrah-e-Kiani between Shaheen Complex and Arts Council, as well as Ziauddin Ahmed Road, forcing the closure of one track of Dr. Ziauddin Ahmed Road.

In addition, traffic remains suspended at the Drigh Road and Nazimabad underpasses.

According to reports, water has also accumulated from Governor House to Police Lines on Aiwan-e-Sadr Road.

Flooding persists in Kharadar, around Bolton Market on MA Jinnah Road, and within Jamia Sindh Madrassatul Islam.

At Essa Nagri, knee-deep rainwater remains on the roads, with broken-down vehicles parked along the roadside since last night.

Separately, in Ranchore Line, part of an old, abandoned building collapsed due to the rain, injuring a woman and a man. Both were shifted to Civil Hospital for treatment.