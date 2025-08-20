Akdn Flood Response In Pakistan

In response to the recent devastation caused by heavy rains and flash floods in Pakistan, particularly in Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, and other vulnerable mountain communities, the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN), through its agencies, is on the ground — assessing needs, supporting affected families, and coordinating relief and recovery operations with local authorities.

The Aga Khan Agency for Habitat (AKAH), AKDN’s lead response agency for natural disasters, has been spearheading community-based disaster management and response for over two decades. It has trained more than 36,000 community volunteers as first responders — half of whom are women — grouped into over 170 Community Emergency Response Teams (CERTs).

At the onset of the flooding AKAH rapidly mobilised emergency operation centres in Chitral, Gilgit, Karachi and Islamabad. They have been continuously assessing the situation, providing weather alerts, keeping residents informed. The Community Emergency Response Teams have evacuated more than 3000 people in the vulnerable areas and are providing supplies such as food and tents, as well as organising safe shelter in schools, community buildings and with host families. A Total of 100 families (800 individuals) have been supported with one month of food and non-food items. 19 Stockpiles have been useful in providing emergency assistance in Gilgit-Baltistan and District Chitral of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Nine Disaster Assessment Response Teams have been deployed across the northern part of Pakistan to conduct rapid assessment. AKAH is working in close coordination with the Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authourity, District Disaster Management Authourity, Chitral and Provincial Disaster Management Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Community volunteers of AKAH continue repair works in restoring drinking water supply lines, irrigation channels, roads and agricultural land under extreme challenging conditions. Village Emergency Response Teams (VERT) have been on the frontlines in Diamer, rescuing residents and stranded tourists, delivering emergency supplies, and evacuating the injured to hospitals. In addition to distributing tents and hygiene kits to affected families, AKRSP supported communities in Ghizer with the emergency repair of roads and irrigation channels, and in Baltistan, provided pipes to restore drinking and irrigation water. Working closely with government authorities, AKRSP teams continue to assess damage and prioritize rehabilitation projects to help communities recover.

Aga Khan Health Service, Pakistan teams are on ground 24/7 in Gilgit-Baltistan and District Chitral ensuring healthcare reaches flood affected communities. In Punial, Ishkomen a three-day medical camp was organised treating over 380 patients, offering counselling and awareness on hygiene and safe water. Field teams remain on high alert, with medicines, staff and facilities to respond to any emergency and health teams are visiting homes in the vulnerable areas for ensuring safe deliveries.

The Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan earlier presented an official letter to His Highness the Aga Khan and sought assistance in the wake of the recent floods. AKDN agreed to provide support in the early recovery, rehabilitation and green retrofitting of schools in Gilgit-Baltistan, solarizing and repairing solar facilities in flood affected Government health facilities, rehabilitating drinking water supply schemes, protective infrastructure and establishing Community Emergency Response Teams in flood affected areas. Delivery of portable medical equipment and supplies to health providers will be ensured and 16,500 mobile health care units will be established to provide quality care at health facilities in the affected areas. The early identification and management of 3000 undernourished children and women in flood affected areas of GB will be conducted shortly as well. A total of 490 projects for land leveling and terracing to reclaim agricultural lands; distribution of livestock inputs to 435 vulnerable farmers; 98 micro grants to women and men will be ensured for the affected communities.

Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) and its agencies have a long-term presence in, and commitment to, Pakistan, working in close collaboration with communities, government, and other partners to improve the quality of life for the most marginalised populations; and working to provide immediate humanitarian relief, restore basic infrastructure and livelihoods and build long-term resilience to future disasters.